HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- During his daily update on the coronavirus outbreak Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state has met all seven metrics that were put in place ahead of a partial reopening phase.
As each of the metrics have been met, daily hospitalizations continue to trend downward. As of Monday afternoon, hospitalizations were down 53 percent since the peak.
THE LATEST: Hospitalizations continue to drop in Connecticut
Lamont said the state is also seeing an increase in testing, achieving the 42,000 per week goal.
"I’m really proud of our team for what they’ve been able to do, proud especially in terms of testing which was a big push. We’ve hit that hard, proud in terms of PPE, these were key things we wanted to do before May 20," Lamont said.
The contact tracing continues, and the efforts to protect the vulnerable population continue.
The hospital space is also a big success, with only 11 percent of the state’s hospital population are made up of coronavirus patients.
There’s also adequate supply of protective gear. As the state wanted to see a strong 30-day supply, it currently has a 60-day supply.
Even though businesses are getting the green light to reopen on Wednesday, it doesn’t mean they’re going to fill right back up.
The state is taking the pulse of everyone, saying 70% have expressed concerns with outside dining.
Therefore, some doors could still remain closed on May 20, because for them, it just doesn't make sense to open up.
"I think it’s going to take experience at that retail shop, at that restaurant, to see what the new normal looks like, in terms of hygiene and cleanliness and I think you’re going to see confidence build over the coming weeks and months," said David Lehman, commissioner of the state's Dept. of Economic and Community Development.
After Wednesday, the state will then move toward ‘Phase 2,’ which could include gyms, indoor dining and outdoor wedding venues.
Read the complete list of the reopening guidelines for May 20 by clicking here.
