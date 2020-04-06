MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State leaders continue to tour local hospitals as the state boosts its resources in the fight against the coronavirus.
Middlesex Hospital is one of three locations in the state that has turned into a mobile field hospital.
The others include Southern Connecticut State University and Western Connecticut State University.
Monday afternoon, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Major General Francis Evon Jr. of the Connecticut National Guard will join hospital officials at Middlesex for a brief tour of the mobile field hospital.
As of Sunday night, the statewide number of COVID-19 cases was 5,675.
Roughly 1,142 were hospitalized.
Deaths in the state stood at 189.
In Middlesex County, there have been only 110 confirmed cases.
However, mobile field hospitals are expected to be crucial when it comes to overflow numbers from areas such as New Haven or Hartford counties.
