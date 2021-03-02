HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Governor Ned Lamont announced the state has reached an agreement with the Mohegan Tribe to allow for sports wagering and online gaming.
This agreement will allow the state to modernize gaming options available to residents.
The announcement on Tuesday said the agreement also provides inclusion of the Connecticut Lottery as a partner.
The key components of the agreement include:
- A 20 percent tax rate on new online gaming, or "iGaming," offerings
- A 13.75 percent tax rate on sports wagering
- Connecticut Lottery should have the right to operate 15 retail sports betting locations, as well as operate and online sports betting skin
- Connecticut Lottery shall have the right to sub-license some of those locations to the state-licensed pari-mutuel operator
- Connecticut Lottery will undertake new retail sports betting venues in Hartford and Bridgeport
- License agreement to be for ten years with a five-year extension option
“This agreement represents months of hard work and dedication to getting a deal that’s best for the residents of Connecticut and moves our state forward when it comes to the future of gaming,” Governor Lamont said. “We are incredibly fortunate to have such a devoted partner in these efforts like the Mohegan Tribe, as they have been open to negotiation, honest discussion, and a positive path forward that is beneficial for both their tribe and the State of Connecticut.”
While the Mohegan Tribe has already signed on, during a public hearing on Tuesday morning, Rodney Butlery, the Chair of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, told lawmakers that while they're also close to agreeing to the terms, they weren't there just yet. He said for them, it comes down to to fairness and equality when dealing with revenue sharing with the state.
"Whether or not it's a million or more that goes one way or another, that to us is critical to funding healthcare for tribal elders, funding education to our tribal youth," Butler said.
With the state originally estimating sports betting and online gaming to bring in $175 million over five years, it says now is the time to act.
“Just recognizing we really stand at risk of falling behind in what is a really flourishing market. One third of states across the nation currently offer sports better,” said Sec. Melissa McCaw, CT Office of Policy and Management.
The state did not say when this will go into effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.