HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- With less than a week away from reopening, state leaders gave a closer look at if we’re meeting the criteria to lift the lockdown.
Last week, the state fell short in several key departments. But on Thursday, it appears we’re close to meeting every metric required to reopen on May 20.
Last week, the state was coming up short regarding testing, contact tracing, and protecting the vulnerable population.
This week, the state is closer to meeting those goals.
The testing is expected to exceed 42,000 weekly tests, which has always been the goal.
The contact tracing program is going, more than 300 volunteers are working with local health departments now, and it’s expected that they would be able to work with 3,000 people who tested positive.
Regarding the vulnerable population, if they test positive, they can be monitored in hotels and food and medical assistance will be provided.
“We’ve got the right balance going forward right now. I think you have a sense that we put public health and public safety first and foremost and whatever we do, we’re doing it cautiously,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.
Even though we’re doing better in the testing, the contact tracing and protecting the vulnerable population, the governor is still getting backlash on reopening on the 20th and it’s from some in his own party.
Eleven Senate Democrats sent a letter, questioning if the state is ready to reopen. They had concerns about testing and contact tracing.
“I heard from some folks in the legislature, maybe you’re going too fast. I heard from 130 restaurants; you’re going too slow. We’re trying to get a balance going to keep you safe, first and foremost and convince you that on all these key metrics, which we described, we’re taking your health first and foremost,” Lamont said.
He’s gotten the green light from his reopening Connecticut taskforce, which includes medical experts.
