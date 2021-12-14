HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Flags in Connecticut were flown at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of the twenty-six victims of the Sandy Hook School shooting.
While time has moved on, it has not erased the heartbreak many of us feel.
People shared their stories Tuesday on how it affected them.
“The tragedy that occurred that day nine years ago is one of the worst in Connecticut history, but in its aftermath, we witnessed an outpouring of love, humanity, and kindness from over the entire world, spreading a message of hope that we must proactively work to protect," Lamont said. "We will never forget the twenty innocent children and six devoted educators whose lives were taken all too soon that terrible morning.”
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said the lives were taken that day far too soon.
"I wish the families and friends of those who lost loved ones that day comfort and peace," Bysiewicz said. "It is up to us to continue the legacy of those lives lost, through acts of kindness, generosity, and love. May the Newtown community be surrounded by love and support today and every day, as the hearts of our Connecticut communities are with them.”
"We owe them action," President Joe Biden says.
President Biden calls Sandy Hook one of the saddest days. Despite efforts to pass tougher gun laws, Congress has failed to act.
"There have been 700 mass shooting incidents where four or more people have been shot," Po Murray of the Newtown Action Alliance explained.
That's only this year.
Po Murray started the Newtown Action Alliance right after Sandy Hook.
While Connecticut has passed tougher gun laws, Congress has not taken up universal background checks.
"I think a majority of American children are going to school fearing they may get shot," Murray noted.
Those pushing for more gun safety were recently in Washington D.C. for the ninth annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence.
"This was tragic, terrible," WFSB law enforcement analyst Lt. J. Paul Vance explained.
Vance was a lieutenant with the State Police. What he saw that day is forever with him.
He had to give horrible details to the country.
"Today, we pray for the families, because they lost their babies, they lost their loved ones, they lost their spouses. You don't want this to occur in our state or anywhere in our country," said Vance.
Elaine wanted to honor the Sandy Hook victims in a special way. All of the characters in her painting are crying when they go to Sandy Hook Elementary, their tears fill a river.
December 14 will always be a very hard day.
"It’s just a very sorrowful day. It’s just unbelievable," local painter Elaine Ogren added.
Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.
Flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.
