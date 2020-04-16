HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, the governor and other experts outlined some criteria that will need to be in place before the state and its economy can reopen.
First, Connecticut needs to see a 14-day decline in hospitalizations and cases. This is also recommended by the federal government.
Then, Gov. Ned Lamont wants to make sure there is enough hospital space. Right now, with our current numbers and how the cases are being spread out over the weeks, it suggests we’re okay, at least for now, on hospital space.
THE LATEST: As coronavirus-related deaths still rise, group outlines criteria to reopen state
Then, the state will look at this regionally. It’s really Fairfield, New Haven, and Hartford counties that are seeing the majority of cases, but opening up the others beforehand could encourage people to travel. That would defeat the whole purpose, so doing this effectively is important.
Testing is going to be one of the biggest keys, and experts said it is ramping up.
“The business team is working to develop strategies, [like] how can we reopen the state in a phased way, can we do it by industry? Should we go by industry segment? Large companies versus small companies? Or by age or risk groups? Let all the young people go back to work, wait for high risk people? We are looking at every one of these ways to reopen the economy. We want to do it in a judicious way. We are not looking for a big bang approach. We're willing to look at incremental approaches to somehow give people hope the economy is coming back,” said Indra Nooyi, co-chair of AdvanceCT and former CEO of PepsiCo.
This still very much a work in process, those were just some of the ideas being discussed, nothing set in stone, but it’s good to get a glimpse of how our world could look on the other side of this.
(1) comment
Seems to me that we could open "non-essential" retail right now, especially if they follow the current one-way aisle and six foot checkout line markers demands currently made even on essential businesses. It would particularly be helpful to reopen smaller stores that sell sewing supplies; quilting cotton is the main thing being used for making face coverings right now, and Walmart tends to be picked bare.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.