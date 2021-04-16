HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After state leaders were asked to look for possible facilities that could potentially house unaccompanied migrant children, it appears Connecticut is no longer needed to offer up any options at this time.
A statement from the governor’s chief of staff and the commissioner of the Department of Children and Families said Connecticut’s efforts to pursue additional options are no longer needed, as facilities in other states have been identified.
“We remain humbled, grateful, and appreciative of the stakeholder partners (legislators, advocates, and provider agencies) across our state who came forward to offer their skills and expertise. Public/private partnerships serve to benefit all children and communities. The true spirit of Connecticut's humanitarianism was demonstrated repeatedly as we assessed our ability to help,” Chief of Staff Paul Mounds and Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes said in part in a statement.
This comes about one week after Gov. Ned Lamont toured a former juvenile training school in Middletown, which is now vacant.
Immigration advocates urged the state not to recommend the facility as a housing option, saying the goal should be to reunite minors with families, and oppose any detention facilities.
RELATED: Immigration advocates urge state not to recommend vacant training school for migrant children
The statement from Mounds and Dorantes went on to say “Connecticut's commitment to embrace these children in a standard that reflects compassionate, safe, secure and culturally responsive care until they can be connected to their parents or sponsor is something we can be very proud of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.