NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police said they are still searching for a man who went missing in 1989.
According to police, Kenneth Reed was last seen at his parents’ house on Forest Street in Norwich on March 24, 1989.
State police and Norwich detectives are actively investigating this case and are looking for help from the public.
Anyone with information should contact state police at 860-896-3235, or 860-896-3230, or Norwich police at 860-886-5561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.