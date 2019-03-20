Kenneth Reed

Kenneth Reed went missing in March of 1989 (CT State Police)

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police said they are still searching for a man who went missing in 1989.

According to police, Kenneth Reed was last seen at his parents’ house on Forest Street in Norwich on March 24, 1989.

State police and Norwich detectives are actively investigating this case and are looking for help from the public.

Anyone with information should contact state police at 860-896-3235, or 860-896-3230, or Norwich police at 860-886-5561.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.