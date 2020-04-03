HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dozens of the state's nursing home residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The state said it is moving ahead with plans to stop the virus from spreading by potentially moving some residents to an entirely different home.
It is tweaking a list and a finalized version could be released on Friday.
Connecticut is home to more than 200 nursing home facilities. Forty-two of them have patients with COVID-19. That's 150 residents in all.
The White House is encouraging nursing homes across the nation to do more.
Connecticut was the first state to ban visitors.
For more than a week now, nursing homes have separated residents who tested positive by putting them in dedicated coronavirus wings within the building.
In Massachusetts, that issue is playing out at the Holyoke Soldier's Home where 18 veterans died, officials said. Twelve of them tested positive for the virus.
To prevent that from happening in Connecticut, the state wants to take another step.
It wants to create coronavirus and non-coronavirus homes. That would mean some residents would have to move.
“We are doing our best to work with everybody that we can, to not become a situation where a transmission is like wildfire in nursing homes," said Renee Coleman-Mitchell, commissioner, Department of Public Health. "I can only say to those families, I understand their concerns. We’re trying to protect them as best as we can.”
