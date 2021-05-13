HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that the state and the nursing home union have come to a “basic” four-year agreement.

Lamont said the nursing home workers will get a significant raise over the next four years.

Initially, this was a two-year deal.

Nearly 4,000 union workers rejected Lamont’s initial $280 million funding package on Tuesday night, claiming it didn’t go far enough to address pay disparity and staffing shortages.

Around 3,400 caregivers were schedules to go on strike on Friday morning at 33 nursing homes across the state.

Lamont said each union and operator still needs to agree to this four-year deal, but he expects an announcement on Thursday evening.

