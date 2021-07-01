HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, well over one year ago, Thursday marked a big milestone for Connecticut nursing homes.
Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut went an entire week without a single new case of COVID-19 among nursing home residents.
“With our nursing home residents nearly entirely vaccinated, this is more proof that vaccines work,” Lamont said in a post on social media.
Nursing homes were among the hardest hit with COVID-19 cases.
