HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont has extended Connecticut’s state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to April 20.
This extension applies to both the civil preparedness emergency and the public health emergency.
Last year, the public health emergency was originally supposed to expire in September, but then it was extended to Feb. 9.
On Tuesday, Lamont signed a declaration to extend it now to April.
“The people of Connecticut are to be commended for their actions to prevent the further spread of this virus, and I truly believe that the steps they’ve taken have made an impact,” Lamont said in a statement. “That said, the virus is not going to suddenly end on February 9, and to eliminate all of these preventative measures on that day would be irresponsible and in many cases life threatening. Our administration remains committed to working in collaboration with the legislature on these emergency orders as we’ve done throughout this pandemic so that we can provide the best protocols needed to protect the residents of our state.”
He also said that while the recent development of vaccines provide hope that the pandemic will be under control soon, emergency measures are still needed in response to the continued spread of the virus.
Lamont said ending the state of emergency now would “pull a safety net from under the citizens of Connecticut.”
