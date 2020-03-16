NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The mayor of New Haven issued a state of emergency in the city as the coronavirus spreads.
As of Monday morning, two people tested positive for COVID-19 and a third presumptive patient remained hospitalized.
RELATED: Dozens of residents test positive for coronavirus in CT
Mayor Justin Elicker made the declaration Sunday.
"Given the growing spread of this virus in our city, state and country, I am declaring a state of emergency in the City of New Haven to protect the public health of our residents," Elicker said in a statement.
Under the declaration, City Hill was indefinitely closed.
RELATED: State of emergency issued in New Haven
Elicker also reduced activities, except for critical functions, until further notice. He said some city employees should not report to work, unless they were deemed critical for the city's operations.
The mayor also advocated for increased teleworking for city employees and encouraged the business community to let non-essential employees work from home.
The two coronavirus patients in New Haven initially did not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel criteria. They were told by the New Haven Health Department to self-isolate.
For one of them, the symptoms worsened and the patient had to be admitted to Yale-New Haven Hospital. That's where the patient tested positive for COVID-19.
The third presumptive patient was hospitalized as well, but testing results have not yet come back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.