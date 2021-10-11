WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A hidden gem is serving one third of Connecticut’s firefighters, a state of the art fire school that’s been twenty years in the making.
The Eastern Connecticut Fire school is a $15 million facility. It is brand new and serves fifty-nine towns in eastern Connecticut.
Opening back in 2020, the Eastern Connecticut Fire School is one of Connecticut’s nine regional fire training schools that insures hands-on skilled training to fight fires, respond to wrecks, and natural disasters.
45-year veteran firefighter William Eyeberse is the school’s director.
“Give them enough live fire, give them enough hands on and practical where they are just ready to go straight to work,” Eyeberse tells us.
The Eastern Connecticut Fire School aids 105 fire departments. In 2020, they taught 24-25,000 student hours, earning fire certifications in firefighter number one and firefighter number two training.
On the twenty-two acre site sits two unique structures, a fire tower and a burn building.
“It kind of replicates a townhouse, variety of props in that, chimney fire, flat roof vent prop, pitch roof vent prop. We’ve got the tower six stories, plus the penthouse seven stories to repel, use ladders, use aerial devices,” Eyeberse explained.
The fire tower is used for all kinds of training, including confined spaces.
“We give the firefighters the opportunity to work in the dark, work in smoke, work in heat, so when they have to do out in the field in a real live situation, they have the skills and the background in order to do that,” Nick Wallick, president of the Eastern Connecticut Fire School, stated.
Those skills are taught in classrooms, as well as a lecture hall with state of the art AV equipment, but contractor Dan Carlin says the bottom line was to create something that really help creates realistic scenarios.
“ Even though these buildings don’t look sophisticated, there are temperature control systems in there, temperature monitor systems that they really use to help make sure that even though the guys are training, they’re safe when they’re doing it,” Carlin added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.