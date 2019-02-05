WASHINGTON (WFSB) - President Donald Trump is expected to deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
The annual address was rescheduled during the longest government shutdown in history.
The president's guests will include an officer and a survivor of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, along with a 6th grader who was allegedly bullied because his last name is Trump.
Also, a number of Democrats who plan to challenge Trump for the presidency in 2020 will be there.
A senior administration official said Trump's State of the Union remarks will be optimistic, visionary and somewhat traditional.
However, skepticism will emanate from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the chambers of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The president and Democrats remain at odds over $5.7 billion in funding for a border security wall. It was the sticking point at the center of the shutdown.
Now, lawmakers have only 10 days to strike a deal to avoid another shutdown.
With the new funding deadline looming, Trump is expected to preach bipartisanship, highlight what he sees as achievements and outline his demands.
Those demands will still including funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump also teased the possibility of declaring a national emergency to secure the funding if Congress fails to act.
Channel 3 spoke with the associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Quinnipiac University in Hamden.
"One of the things I think students and others are interested in is if the president will be making a case that would result in him declaring a national emergency," said Wesley Renfro, associate dean, Quinnipiac University. "That would probably be a bit premature, but I think there's a buzz about that."
Republicans have said they are not sure the president would go that far.
Advisors have also been reviewing options to secure some funding without making such a declaration.
Watch the State of the Union at 9 p.m. on Channel 3.
