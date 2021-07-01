(WFSB) -- Hurricane season is here, and emergency management officials are reminding residents about the steps they should take to be prepared.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs each year from June 1 to Nov. 30, with the principal threat period for Connecticut occurring between mid-August and mid-October.
Gov. Ned Lamont is urging Connecticut residents to download the state’s free CTPrepares app, which provides updates on emergency situations and offers preparedness tips.
“It’s never too early to make sure you and your family are prepared for natural disasters,” Lamont said in a press release. “Hurricane season is part of our reality in New England, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure our residents stay safe, including reminding everyone about the steps they can take to protect themselves, such as making an emergency plan and pulling together emergency kits. A few small steps like these can go a long way, and save you time in the event that you need to act quickly.”
These reminders come as Tropical Storm Elsa is forming in the Atlantic and could be near the Florida Peninsula by next week.
Recommended items to include in a basic emergency supply kit
• One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
• At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
• Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
• Flashlight and extra batteries
• First aid kit
• A whistle to signal for help
• Garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
• Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
• A manual can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)
• Local maps
• Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger
• Food and litter requirements for any pets
• Medicine or any special need items, including diapers for infants
• Cleaning supplies that disinfect for COVID-19 and face masks should they be needed at a shelter
Family emergency plan
• Be sure you and family members are aware of local shelter locations and your evacuation zone, especially if you live along the shoreline.
• Identify an out-of-town contact. It may be easier to make a long-distance phone call than to call across town, so an out-of-town contact may be in a better position to communicate among separated family members.
• Be sure every member of your family knows the phone number and has a cell phone, coins, or a prepaid phone card to call the emergency contact.
• Plan ahead and pre-set a family group text conversation in your phones. Text messages can often get around network disruptions when a phone call might not be able to get through, and it uses less battery life.
• Subscribe to alert services through CTAlert. Go to www.ct.gov/ctalert to register.
Protecting your possessions
• It is important to review your insurance policies yearly and especially prior to the start of hurricane season.
• Review your policy with an agent or contact the Connecticut Insurance Department to understand what is covered and what your coverage limits are to ensure you are receiving adequate protection.
• Keep your policies and insurance contact information in a safe place.
• Make an inventory of your possessions should your property be damaged and you have to make a claim.
