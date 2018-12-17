WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- It may only be winter now, but warmer weather is getting closer every day.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is recruiting lifeguards at all eight of its guarded beaches.
To help train new lifeguards, DEEP is offering free lifeguarding classes.
Anyone who is interested needs to complete certain prerequisites and attend all days of the class to complete the certification.
Currently lifeguards cover eight of the state parks beaches:
- Black Rock State Park, Watertown
- Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
- Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison
- Indian Well State Park, Shelton
- Rocky Neck State Park, Easy Lyme
- Sherwood Island State Park, Westport
- Silver Sands State Park, Milford
- Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield
To apply, click here.
