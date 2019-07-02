WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- In June, tens of thousands of gallons of firefighting foam spilled at Bradley Airport.
A lot of that foam seeped into the Farmington River in Windsor.
Now, state officials are using this incident as a wake-up call for the entire state, and even the nation.
The chemical in the foam is everywhere, even in our bloodstream, and there’s a long-term fight to regulate it.
Hundreds packed a Windsor Town Hall meeting on Tuesday night to get an update on the PFAS foam spill.
The spill is preventing people from eating fish caught in the Farmington River.
Immediately following the spill, state environmental officials warned fishermen to not take fish from certain parts of the river due to contamination concerns.
Many breathed a sigh of relief when state officials essentially said even though roughly 40,000 gallons of the foam spilled, there’s nothing to worry about in this specific case.
“There’s been very little, if any, exposure. People are not drinking the water. There’s an advisory not to eat the fish,” said Brian Toal, CT Department of Public Health.
Yet, officials remain very worried about PFAS chemicals overall. It’s a combination of 5,000 different chemicals that are intentionally deployed during car fires and large fires, like one that took place at a Torrington tire factory.
“They’ve been used because of their great ability to repel water, heat, dirt, and grease,” said Shannon Pociu, CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
PFAS are known to cause cancer and developmental effects in infants. It’s also found in many every day items.
“Non-stick cookware, stain resistant carpeting and fabrics, water resistant rainwear and hiking boots,” Pociu said.
State experts say the genuine risks don’t come from what happened last month at Bradley. Rather, they could come from what’s in your home right now because long-term exposure, particularly when the chemicals are ingested, is when you need to worry.
“It may be causing more exposure than this big spill into the river. The federal government or any of the agencies that regulate those products have not come out with specific recommendations,” Toal said.
Lawmakers have said they are looking to regulate that foam, which contains what they call "forever chemicals."
Congressman John Larson is leading the fight for federal regulation.
“That’s why it’s often more important that the federal government set the standards that state have tried and practice, so it becomes ubiquitous across the country,” Larson said.
Going forward, Bradley is one of several airports pushing the FAA to approve non-PFAS products when it comes to firefighting materials.
As for the river, the state will continue to test and make sure the PFAS levels are going down.
