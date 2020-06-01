HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The protests taking place around the country and in Connecticut took center stage at the governor’s daily news briefing.
Governor Ned Lamont said he spoke with President Donald Trump and says their views on the protests are like day and night.
Trump is calling on liberal governors to get tougher on the protesters.
For the most part in Connecticut, protests have been peaceful.
Lamont acknowledged that and thanked them for not getting violent or looting. He went on to say that he’s seem what’s happened in the state this weekend and says he was moved by that sense of community.
He discussed the video call he had with Trump on Monday afternoon.
“They had a very different message, they said, ‘what’s the matter with you governors? Why are you not out there showing these guys who’s boss? If you don’t run over, you’re going to get run over. Why are you not using the [National] Guard, why are you not arresting more people? How come you’re not dominating the battlefield?’ That was the message, which is the opposite of what we’re trying to do in Connecticut,” Lamont said.
Lamont says he’ll continue to reach out to the community.
On Monday, he had talked with Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, various police chiefs, and religious leaders.
As for the National Guard being activated, state officials say it’s not warranted now, but planning discussions are happening if they are needed down the line.
