HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut remains at the top of the nation when it comes to rolling out the vaccine.
Channel 3 is putting the state to the test, getting a first-hand look at how appointments are being scheduled and how easy it is to get one.
When Governor Ned Lamont touted the three-minute wait time, Channel 3 wanted to see if that was the case, so we found a person who is qualified to get the vaccine and documented her experience.
Teri Walsh is one of the many medical professionals who gives you your vaccination.
“That, and I also teach at Three River Community College, I teach nursing students,” Walsh said.
She’s in Phase 1a and got the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the clinic where she administered it.
“Because I was already at the clinic, so it was very helpful,” Walsh.
But because the federal shipments of doses aren’t meeting our local demand, Walsh says she can’t book her second appointment at that clinic, so she’s trying to schedule an appointment over the phone.
On Thursday, Lamont announced 80 more workers are dedicated to answering the phones and scheduling appointments.
“I understand how important that is, especially for those who are older, like myself,” Lamont said.
Channel 3 wanted to see what the average wait time would be, so a timer was started as soon as Walsh’s call began.
It took Walsh only 56 second before she was speaking with a live person.
“I’m calling to schedule my second vaccine, please,” Walsh said.
That’s where Walsh ran into a problem. The operators can only book people at six locations throughout the state. What’s more complicating is the state is asking people to get their second dose at the same place they got their first.
“Since you already got your first shot, you will have to get your second one there as well,” the operator said.
It may not have been the answer she wanted, but Walsh did get it in two minutes and twelve seconds.
“They answered quickly, she seemed like she was knowledgeable about what was available and what locations we could go to,” Walsh said.
But her issue remains.
“The location I have where I had my first one is closed on the weekends and although it shows up in the VAMS website, it shows there are no appointments available,” Walsh said.
Channel 3 reached out to the state to see if there’s a workaround for people in Walsh’s shoes who are struggling to get their second dose.
Dept. of Public Health officials said they would look into that, but as of now, they have not given an answer.
