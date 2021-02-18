HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Nearly three quarters of a million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Connecticut, but Governor Ned Lamont is asking the federal government for more.
On Thursday, a member of President Joe Biden’s vaccine rollout team joined Lamont’s news conference and talked about the struggles they inherited from the previous administration.
Andy Slavitt was the guest and he says when his team took over last month, there were not enough vaccines, not enough people to administer them, and not enough sites where people could be vaccinated.
The U.S. has since secured 200 million doses and they’ve recruited retired doctors and nurses to administer them.
There are also more mass vaccination sites opening up at stadiums around the country, but in CT, the only problem the state has faced has been the lack of doses and Lamont is begging for more.
“We had an issue with getting more vaccine. As you can see, the number of vaccines we’ve gotten and the rest of the country has gotten is dramatically over the last month, but put your foot on the accelerator guys, we have more people ready to get vaccinated,” Lamont said.
This long-duration storm that’s hitting the state won’t be a problem, but the deep freeze in the Midwest is a big deal.
There may be delays stemming from that, but the state is cautiously optimistic.
“McKesson, who is the distributor for the Modern vaccine, is having significant challenges at their distribution plant in Louisville, many states are dealing with significant impacts. Ours are fortunately more limited because we get most of our doses on the ground,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.
Another thing Connecticut seems to be doing very well is avoiding waste. Josh Geballe, the state’s Chief Operating Officer says that doses get transferred from site to site to ensure that no sites will run out and be forced to cancel appointments.
