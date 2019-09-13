HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officials in Connecticut are calling for a ban on e-cigarettes after six deaths were believed to be linked to vaping.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro said she will meet with health officials on Friday at Yale University to discuss it.
Health officials continue to call vaping a serious health concern and are warning people to stop using vaping products until their effects can be further studied.
In addition to the six people who have died, more than 450 people were hospitalized nationwide with cases of severe lung disease, according to the Department of Public Health.
Eleven of those people were in Connecticut.
Seven of those case were in Fairfield County, three were in New Haven County and one was in New London County.
In Connecticut, the victims ranged from ages 15 to 50. Some have already been released from the hospital.
Health officials believe vaping is to blame, which is why they are warning users about what they consider "a dangerous trend."
"I think in the end vaping is going to be considered quite dangerous," said Dr. Michael Teiger, pulmonologist. "I can’t recommend it to my patients as a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes."
However, those who work in the vaping industry argue that it has traditionally been safe.
"You know, it’s kind of like getting a bad batch of antibiotics and telling the whole world you can’t take antibiotics anymore," said Christine Mazzota, a vape shop owner.
(2) comments
Is it all e-cigs or is it the black market cartridges?
Leftists LOVE to ban stuff while screaming how our democracy is threatened.
Comical.
And how come the lead story isnt the Democrat debacle...I mean debate?
