HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While not fully activated, the state's emergency operations center in Hartford was staffed during Winter Storm Abel.
Emergency management staff was said to being monitoring the conditions of the long-duration storm, which began Sunday and is expected to run until Tuesday morning.
The Department of Transportation said it had 600 plows ready to go on Sunday, along with another 200 independent contractors on standby.
Governor Ned Lamont said they'll keep an eye on the weather and he's encouraging people to be careful driving.
"It’s a bit icy in spots but manageable. If you need to travel, allow extra time and take it slow," Lamont said. "We’re anticipating additional snow/sleet later [Monday]. We’ll continue monitoring and will provide updates."
Schools in Hartford went in on a two hour delay Monday morning.
"Rather have the day off," said Jonathan Estronza, Hartford Public sophomore. "It's too snow, too much.”
“I came from East Hartford, so about 20 minutes with the snow and the traffic, but it wasn’t that bad," said Christian Bonet, a parent.
“It's a far walk and it's slippery, so you’ve got to be careful," said Lizmarie Cruz, a Hartford Public junior. “I just came back from Florida, so I’m mad, that it's snowing, definitely.”
Other schools let out early for the day. The list can be found here.
The state sought to remind people about its CT Prepares website and mobile app. It lists tips on how people should prepare for a winter storm and provides phone numbers, such as utility companies.
Check it out here.
Folks were out enjoying the wintry weather in Hartford on Monday.
"I love the winter, I think that's why you live in New England. If you don't like the winter, you should be living somewhere else," said Linda Trapani, of Hartford.
State trucks will work through the night to keep the roads clear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.