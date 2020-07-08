HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Supreme Court sided with the Trump Administation on Wednesday to allow employers to opt-out of providing free birth control for women.
The 7-2 ruling allows employers to refuse based on religious or moral reasons.
Senator Richard Blumenthal along with other state leaders say the decision is an attack on women’s rights and say they plan to fight it.
On the steps of the Connecticut Supreme Court, Governor Ned Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, State Treasurer Shawn Wooden, and others denounced the Supreme Court’s decision.
Blumenthal says he plans to reintroduce a bill to override the decision, called the “Protect Access to Birth Control Act.”
State leaders were joined by several local healthcare representatives who say the ruling is discriminatory.
“What we are most concerned about is the fact that we are still debating whether or not people can make decisions for other people’s lives, families, and their bodies. This is the year 2020 and we need to continue to move forward with expanding access to healthcare,” said Brittany Fonteno, Chief External Affairs Officer for Planned Parenthood.
“I think it’s only harming women. There’s already so many issues with reproductive rights, access to healthcare in general,” said Tajah Ryder of Cromwell.
The federal government estimates up to 1260,000 women nationwide would lose birth control coverage.
The White House is calling the ruling a “big win for religious freedom and freedom of conscience.”
God forbid that religion have any role in public life. Feminists demand abortion now, right up to the moment of birth, and beyond. All hail our new feminist Gods!
