(WFSB) – During Governor Ned Lamont’s daily news briefing on Monday, the big topic of discussion was back to school plans.
The guidance school districts have been working with in trying to come up with their reopening plans has been basically three options.
Those options include go back to school in-person full time in the fall, a hybrid of at-home learning and in-school learning, and the third option is full distance learning from home.
On Monday, the state’s Department of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona suggested given the state’s coronavirus data, they are leaning towards a full reopening.
The back to school plan is still fluid and greatly depends on coronavirus numbers in the state.
Connecticut continues to have a less than one percent positivity rate and Cardona says based on that, the goal is to go back to school in person.
“So, districts are going to have the opportunity to ultimately decide what plan works for them. We believe right now, with the data where we are, elementary schools can go in, middle and high schools should be able to get the majority of students in. We recognize that ultimately at the high school level, it might be more feasible to start out in a hybrid version and that’s something that districts are going to be able to decide,” Cardona said.
School districts throughout the state have the right to make their own decisions with regard to reopening. The state provides suggestions only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.