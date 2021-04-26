HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The days of wearing a mask outdoors may soon be coming to an ed.
The White House and the CDC is expected to offer new guidance on Tuesday.
Governor Ned Lamont says he expects masks outdoors to come to an end.
In Connecticut, the daily positivity rate remains lows, the weather is getting warmer, and more than 50 percent of the eligible population has been vaccinated. All of this comes ahead of May 19, which is the date of the state’s full reopen.
Lamont says that in this specific instance, he’s doing this in conjunction with the CDC.
“We’re either already there or will go alongside what they’re saying. Look, when you’re outside you can keep distance, you’re vaccinated, we’re relaxing the mask mandate when it comes to that, no necessity. If you’re in a more crowded group, even if you’re outside, and don’t quite know who they are, we recommend that you probably wear your mask a little bit longer,” Lamont said.
When the outdoor mask mandate is lifted, it should apply to those who are unvaccinated.
