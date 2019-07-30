NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- State officials are fighting for women’s healthcare and reproductive rights.
On Tuesday morning, Attorney General William Tong hosted a town hall forum with staff of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.
Tong is part of a coalition of 21 attorney generals who have filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s title 10 “gag rule,” which they say would prohibit healthcare providers from referring patients for an abortion.
They argue title 10 funds do not cover abortion and claim the rule will make it harder for patients to get information and essential reproductive health care.
“We are not immune from this fight and that’s why I wanted to come here and tell people not to be complacent, not to think just to think just because we live in CT. We’ll always have access to safe and affordable and reproductive healthcare and we have to fight for it every day,” Tong said on Tuesday.
Planned Parenthood of Southern New England serves nearly 45,000 patients a year in Connecticut, with clinics in the state receiving more than $2 million in title 10 funding this year.
It says they won’t participate in the gag rule, meaning they’ll use emergency funding to keep their doors open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.