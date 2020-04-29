HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Some states have canceled their presidential primaries, but Connecticut’s is still on for August 11.
So, what might be done to keep voters healthy and safe?
Connecticut can’t cancel it’s primary as long as candidates still want their names on the ballot. So, with that in mind, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and local officials are working on a number of plans.
“It may be imperfect because it is guess work on our part. We’ve never seen an election like this,” Merrill said.
The August primaries are still more than three months away, but they’re also occurring during a pandemic, forcing Merrill and local registrars of voters to have a number of contingencies.
“We’re planning for every eventuality, honestly,” Merrill said.
President Donald Trump has the Republican nomination sewed up, as does former Vice Preident Joe Bide on the Democratic side, but Democrats Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard and Republican Rock De La Fuente still want their names on the ballots, so the primary must go on.
Governor Ned Lamont has twice delayed the primary. It was initially set for April 28, then pushed back to June, before being moved to August 11.
“We’re not sure where we’re going to be by August, to be honest,” Merrill said.
Election officials are looking at several options including ways to ensure social distancing. This includes larger polling places and possibly more locations.
“All of us are looking at our local polling locations to see whether or not we have to change locations in order to make social distancing work,” said Sue Larsen, President of the Registrars of Voters Association of Connecticut.
Other ideas including personal protective equipment for poll workers and sanitation supplies on hand. Another option is trying to expand access to absentee ballots.
“We have an absentee ballot system now. We have it, it’s just opening it up to more people,” said April Capone.
Democrat and former East Haven Mayor April Capone suggests absentee ballots for all voters when she announced her candidacy for state Senate on Wednesday.
But the state Constitution has limits on who can get absentee ballots.
A question floating out there is if executive orders against gatherings means all voters are unable to go to polls.
Merrill also wants to know how language for the sick applies to people who have the virus and don’t know it.
“This has not really been tested and certainly not been tested during a pandemic, so that’s what we’re really trying to figure out,” Merrill said.
Along with the presidential races, there’s also the possibility of local primaries, but turn it lower, and registrars see it as a chance to test some ideas before a much larger turnout in November.
