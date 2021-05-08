EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - The death of a man Saturday is under investigation.
DEEP spokesperson Will Healy says authorities were called to Rocky Neck State Park in the area of West Beach to investigate the untimely death of an adult male.
Officials are withholding the victim's name pending notification of the next of kin.
Rocky Neck State Park is expected to reopen Sunday morning.
