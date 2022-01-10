HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State officials and lawmakers are taking aim at COVID safety measures are childcare centers.
Both Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal scheduled news conferences for Monday.
Lamont's is set for 11:30 and will be virtual.
He said he will be joined by Office of Early Childhood commissioner Beth Bye, Monette Ferguson, executive director of Alliance for Community Empowerment in Bridgeport, David Morgan, president and CEO of Team, Inc. in Derby, and other childcare providers.
At noon during his own news conference in Hartford, Blumenthal said he'll be urging the immediate deployment of additional testing supplies and PPE.
He'll be at the YWCA where he'll visit the daycare facility and speak with staff about their current struggles due to a rise in COVID cases.
Blumenthal will be joined by Adrienne W. Cocharane, YWCA executive director, Merrill Gay, executive director of the Early Childhood Alliance, and Elizabeth Fraser, policy director from the CT Association for Human Services.
