HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Childcare and state leaders are sounding the alarm, saying daycare facilities are struggling to stay open with COVID cases on the rise among their staff.
Some centers have even shut their doors for good.
Governor Ned Lamont, along with Senator Richard Blumenthal, are pushing for the passage of the “Build Back Better Plan,” President Joe Biden’s near-$2 trillion funding package.
The plan has money to help families afford childcare.
“One of the biggest issues we have is staffing and make sure we can continue to train and pay quality day care staff so that they’re able to step up and fill the need,” Lamont said.
Connecticut received abut $275 million from the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by Biden last March.
Blumenthal says the money has been spent.
“It has been almost all exhausted and that is why we are on the cusp of a day care crisis,” Blumenthal said.
Democrats say hundreds of millions of dollars would come to Connecticut for childcare if Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan passes.
They say it will make childcare more affordable, expand access to free preschool for 3-to-4-year-olds, and train and pay staff more.
“Connecticut would get an additional $168 million dollars in the first year and would increase over time and would allow us to design and build a system to pay a fair wage and track the workforce. And assure that families wouldn’t pay more than 7% of their income on childcare,” said Beth Bye, Commissioner of the Office of Early Childhood.
The money would also be used for masks and COVID testing.
“There will not be an economic recovery without childcare. And we will continue to compromise learning, health and safety for children and families who really want the best for themselves and their loved ones,” said David Morgan with Team, Inc.
In 2020, of the 1410 licensed day care centers and 1888 licensed family childcare homes, 27 have closed, or less than 1-percent.
Leaders say other neighboring states are looking at high numbers for day care closures, some at 10-percent.
Lamont was joined by Office of Early Childhood commissioner Beth Bye, Monette Ferguson, executive director of Alliance for Community Empowerment in Bridgeport, David Morgan, president and CEO of Team, Inc. in Derby, and other childcare providers.
At noon during his own news conference in Hartford, Blumenthal urged the immediate deployment of additional testing supplies and PPE.
He was at the YWCA where visited the daycare facility and speak with staff about their current struggles due to a rise in COVID cases.
Blumenthal was joined by Adrienne W. Cocharane, YWCA executive director, Merrill Gay, executive director of the Early Childhood Alliance, and Elizabeth Fraser, policy director from the CT Association for Human Services.
