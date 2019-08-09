HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After years of neglect, Hartford’s Dillon Stadium is up and running.
However, those responsible for getting it rebuilt are on the hot seat, as millions of dollars were given to the contractor before it was a done deal.
The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), which does economic business for the city, gave $4 million to contractors, even though the contract had not been signed.
The State Contracting Board is now looking into this and is hearing what auditors discovered.
"We would say these forms are required and they weren't filled out. It was an unsafe practice,” said John Rasimas, deputy state auditor.
"The city of Hartford had to have an agreement with the sports team in order to spend the money,” said State Auditor John Geragosian.
The board's chairman said if the contractor had backed out, they still gotten the money.
"The process and the procedures that the bond commission or the state legislature put in place to protect the public are important,” said Larry Fox, chairman of the State Contracting Board.
"I can promise ill come to work for you, and you know what, you pay me in advance and I promise I’ll show up and then I don't show up what are you going to do,” said Jean Morningstar, of the State Contracting Board.
Legal counsel for CRDA told the board the bonding commission was aware the contract was not official, but money was still approved.
"The worst-case scenario was the city got Dillon Stadium renovated. That’s the worst-case scenario,” said Anthony Lazzaro, of the CRDA counsel.
CRDA’s executive director said they had firm commitments from everyone, and because so many parties were involved, waiting for a signed contract would have taken at least six months, creating more delays.
Ultimately, they could have lost the team.
"Had we waited and done things in a linear, the dynamic of the deal would have blown up and that's the consequence we had to deal with,” said CRDA Executive Director Michael Freimuth.
The contracting board has decided they still want more information. They are forming a smaller group to look into this.
