HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State officials will mark World Asthma Day by calling for expanded carbon pollution mitigation efforts.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he and public health officials will advocate for the passage of legislation he introduced that is currently being considered by the Connecticut General Assembly.
A news conference is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Hartford Hospital.
There's a push to pass a climate-friendly transportation initiative in the state legislature.
The legislation would authorize the state to implement the Transportation and Climate Initiative Program.
Lamont said he will be joined by Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes, Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto and health advocates.
