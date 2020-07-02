MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut is gearing up for some crowded beaches this holiday weekend.
While the state’s coronavirus numbers continue to drop, Governor Ned Lamont wants to make sure it stays that way.
He and others are asking those celebrating to remain vigilant.
Lamont says he knows the Fourth of July weekend will be a big holiday, especially at the state beaches. With those crowds comes that reminder for social distancing.
It’s why those heading to the shoreline need to bring not only the beach blankets and sunscreen, but also their masks.
From Silver Sands State Park in Milford to Hammonasset in Madison, when the weather is nice out, it doesn’t take long for CT’s four shoreline parks to quickly reach capacity.
Genesis Alfonso and her family made the trip to the shoreline from Watertown.
“Today is beautiful, so we said why don’t we pack the van and come down here,” Alfonso said.
Plenty of others have the same idea and with so many looking forward to the Fourth of July weekend and heading outdoors, the state wants everyone to remember to follow a few rules to help keep the COVID-19 numbers trending in the right direction.
“Our parks are open, our beaches are open and if you look at the front page of the Houston Chronicle, it says ‘This Fourth of July, stay home.’ We’re open because of each and every one of you doing the right thing,” Lamont said.
That means wearing a mask when you can’t keep that six feet of social distancing.
“Continue to keep up that new tradition of social distancing. Folks have been doing a great job, eve though you’re outdoors, bringing your mask, wear your mask. Especially if you’re in a parking lot, visiting restrooms,” said Commissioner Katie Dykes, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
At its beaches, the state is asking for 15 feet between groups on the beach, six feet for each family, and a three-foot walkway.
While Silver Sands had a little more space for beachgoers to spread out, Hammonasset didn’t have nearly as much room, though people were trying to do their best.
Owen Emhoff actually drew a line in the sand to make sure his family had space and showed others to keep away.
“I’m okay as long as everyone takes safety precautions and things like that,” Emhoff said.
Now, while plenty of beachgoers had no problem with the crowds, others said it was too much.
