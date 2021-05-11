HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A possible statewide nursing home worker strike this Friday now seems inevitable.
Nearly 4,000 union workers rejected Governor Ned Lamont’s proposed $280 million funding package on Tuesday night, claiming it doesn’t go far enough to address pay disparity and staffing shortages.
State officials say Lamont doesn’t plan to make another offer.
“The governor is reiterating his call for both industry and labor to get back in a room to sit down, to utilize the package that has been offered by the state and hammer out an agreement to avoid a truly devastating disruption of car for our nursing home residents,” said Paul Mounds, Lamont’s Chief of Staff.
The National Guard has been put on standby in case a strike does happen Friday morning. Troops would help monitor nursing home facilities to make sure patients are receiving proper care.
Gov. calls on National Guard in preparation for potential nursing home strike
