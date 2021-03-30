NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - There's a push to pass a climate-friendly transportation initiative in the state legislature.
Gov. Ned Lamont and New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart participated in a 10 a.m. news conference on Tuesday at Columbus Commons, a newly complete transportation housing complex near a CTFastrak station in New Britain.
Lamont, Stewart and others urged the legislature's Environmental Committee to pass legislation approving the Transportation and Climate Initiative Program.
They highlighted the economic, transportation, and public health benefits of passing the legislation.
The Transportation Climate Initiative Program, which was introduced back in December, is an effort to reduce greenhouse gases from transportation and speed up investments in equitable, cleaner and more resilient modes of transportation.
Lamont, governors Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, and Mayor Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia, signed a memorandum of understanding in which they agreed to implement the program in their jurisdictions.
