HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As we approach Thanksgiving, the state is putting out strong warning to keep gatherings small.
Governor Ned Lamont presented the risks county by county on Monday.
The risks are based on gatherings of 10 people.
In Fairfield County, there is a 24 percent chance that someone at a 10-person gathering has the virus. That rate is very similar to other counties around the state, with New Haven and Hartford counties all in the 20 percent range.
Litchfield and Middlesex counties are in the high teens and northeast Connecticut is in the mid-teens, with New London County coming in at 14 percent.
While the state is asking people to keep it small, Lamont is not asking that police patrol, looking for large gatherings. He just wants people to be smart about it.
One aspect that will be scrutinized is the day after Thanksgiving and beyond.
Black Friday is a huge shopping day and while many deals will be found online this year, some are worried that mass amount of shoppers might constitute a large gathering of ten or more people.
"We're finding that retail can be operated safely as long as you keep the distance and wear the mask. We're going to have to take a second look though if people can't self police that way and make sure we keep everyone safe in that store. And frankly, if the store is not policing, fewer people are going to want to go in," Lamont said.
The state has worked with the retail association to make sure the social distancing protocols and mask wearing are followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.