WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- State officials released video following an officer-involved shooting in Wethersfield that happened last month.
The shooting happened on April 20 on the Silas Deane Highway.
A teen identified as 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz was shot by police and died the following Monday.
Before the shooting, police tried to stop a car on the Silas Deane Highway that didn’t have license plates matching the vehicle. They thought it may have been stolen.
The car was being driven by Vega Cruz.
Police said Vega Cruz crashed into a cruiser and then drove at Officer Layau Eulizier Jr.
That’s when the officer started shooting.
Video of what happened was released on Friday by the state's attorney's office.
The video shows Vega Cruz being stopped by police, but then he takes off when the officer is out of the cruiser.
Further down the road, police catch up to his vehicle and try to stop it again.
That's when Vega Cruz reverses the vehicle in an attempt to take off from officers again.
His car and a cruiser bump into each other, but Vega Cruz still takes off.
That's when the video shows the officer outside of his cruiser, trying to stop the car from fleeing.
Vega Cruz drives the car toward the officer who starts firing his weapon.
An attorney for Vega Cruz's family released a statement saying "This officer acted recklessly when he murdered Chulo, an unarmed teenager with his girlfriend, during a traffic stop. We are devastated, enraged, and continue to demand justice for their son and brother. The video tells the story, and now, the officer must pay for his actions. We urge the State’s Attorney to bring swift justice for this hurting family and criminally charge the officer who killed Chulo.”
State police have taken over the investigation. The state's attorney said they are still in the early part of the investigation.
Both officers who were involved are on paid administrative leave.
In a statement, Wethersfield Mayor Amy Morrin Bello said "We are grateful to the Hartford State’s Attorney for promptly releasing the video evidence. This was a tragic event and our hearts go out to the family of Anthony Vega Cruz. The three videos may be disturbing to some as they show the danger of the events as they unfolded on April 20th. This is a danger that our police officers face every day in the line of duty. We must be patient and allow the process to continue and wait to see the investigation through to completion."
(2) comments
See now we know. The kid got what he deserved. Big thank-you to the police
Kid was just scared and trying to get away. Bad shoot.
