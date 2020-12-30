HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State officials say hospitalizations have been stable for the last few weeks following a dramatic increase after Thanksgiving.
New Year’s Eve is on Thursday and state leaders say they want to prevent another spike.
Officials are asking people to hold small gatherings with their immediate family and stay within their bubble this week.
Governor Ned Lamont says although they can’t enforce rules in private homes unless complaints are called in, he reminds people to keep their guard up.
He says they will be strict with restaurants, which are required to close at 10 p.m. Establishments can be fined up to $10,000 for violations.
The pandemic is also impacting party stores. One store says their biggest buyers are restaurants and bars, but those customers aren’t purchasing much this year.
“I believe people are doing things at home with their family. From what I’ve seen selling, it’s minimal things. Small amounts of plates, small amount of balloons. The seam setters, the curtains, the backdrops, we are selling them, just not in the quantity that we were selling them two years ago,” said Susan Clark, Manager of the Original Party Shop Warehouse.
Clark says this is usually her busiest time of year, but the store has been quiet.
Her hope for next year is things get back to normal and people can celebrate with their loved ones.
