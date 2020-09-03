HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As we enter the Labor Day weekend, the governor’s office is reminding people to follow health guidelines as they head to beaches and parks.
State officials are especially concerned about potential flare-ups at colleges this weekend.
Coronavirus cases have spiked at colleges around the country like the University of Alabama and University of North Carolina. To avoid this, Governor Ned Lamont is reminding college students to remain vigilant and safe this weekend.
On Thursday, the University of Connecticut women’s and men’s head basketball coaches joined Lamont’s press conference.
The Storrs campus has had 85 students test positive since reopening in August. One residence hall has been placed under quarantine.
Both coaches thank the students who have been following health guidelines so far. They’re also asking them to be disciplined this weekend.
“When you get to a friend’s house, are you being smart? Are you wearing a mask? Are people social distancing,” said Dan Hurley, Head Coach of UConn’s Men’s Basketball Team.
“We all have to understand that we are responsible for each other. So, nowhere is that more important than a college campus,” said Geno Auriemma, Head Coach of UConn’s Women’s Basketball Team.
Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe says there will be law enforcement and public health officials on standby this weekend to make sure people stay safe.
