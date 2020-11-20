WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Black Friday is just a week away, but a day known for huge crowds and frenzied shoppers will likely look different this year.
Governor Ned Lamont even weighed in with some advice, telling the state’s retail associations that he wants to keep malls like West Farms open, but it’s on them to make sure stores stay safe.
“I do like walking through during Christmas season, through the malls and stuff. It gets you kind of in the spirit,” said John Mitchell.
Black Friday can be the start or a make or break season for retailers and this year, many are looking to make up ground, but the coronavirus is surging.
“If we start to get a lot of noise that places are crowded, people aren’t wearing the masks, people are getting casual, you know, keeping this open is going to be a risk,” Lamont said.
Lamont told the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association on Thursday that he doesn’t plan any new restrictions on retail ahead of the holiday season. He also urged retailers to be strict on existing guidelines and that a rollback could be necessary if things become unsafe.
“I think for the most part, Connecticut has been very good about customers wearing masks,” said Timothy Phelan, Connecticut Retail Merchants Association.
Retailers say they’re ready to enforce rules on masks and distancing. They say most customers already follow the guidelines, but experts are also watching to see if customers will come out to stores this year.
“Depends on how this COVID this is playing out. I probably won’t be doing as much as in years past,” Mitchell said.
One big difference will be the sale. Instead of combing sales into big days like Black Friday, retailers will spread them out this season. Stores may be trying to get shoppers attention earlier, but that could also reduce crowds.
“I think you might see some sort of little nuance differences, whether it be more of a rolling sort of Black Friday,” Phelan said.
Channel 3 reached out to some big box stores, including Kohl’s and Best Buy, to ask them about their Black Friday plans, but we did not get a response.
