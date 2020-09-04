HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Labor Day is normally a weekend filled with gatherings as many people celebrate the unofficial end to summer.
But public health officials are worried there will be increased coronavirus cases if people celebrate.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Senator Richard Blumenthal had a plea for safety on Friday.
They want everyone to remember that the guidelines the state has been following for the past six months are still in place.
Bronin is telling people to stay home and avoid large gatherings. He wants people to keep things small, with just close friends and family.
He and Blumenthal also said it’s important to continue everything the state has been doing, such as wearing masks when inside or withing six feet of others, wash hands often, and stay home if you don’t feel well.
While Hartford is not banning get togethers, Bronin says the city is cracking down large gatherings. Health inspectors and police have been and will continue to be out enforcing city ordinances and state laws to ensure public health.
They say the rises in connection to large gatherings elsewhere shows the need to stay vigilant, especially as we head into flu seas.
“Wearing a mask isn’t about politics. It’s about keeping your neighbors safe,” Bronin said. “Our priority is public health, our priority is protecting our community, protecting a community that was hit hard in the beginning of this pandemic.”
“The people of Connecticut have worked so hard and so responsibly over these past five months,” Blumenthal said.
Bronin also said it’s important to stay vigilant because Hartford was hit so hard when the pandemic began. The city has nearly 1,300 positive tests in the first month or so, but just 126 in each of the last two months.
While Bronin expects those numbers to fluctuate, he wants residents to respond to spikes quickly.
The Department of Public Health also released a statement saying, “We have a beautiful weekend coming up. But as we celebrate the holiday, DPH is reminding CT residents that small gatherings of family and friends are a major source of infection,” said Acting Commissioner Gifford. “In the past several weeks in Connecticut, we are seeing small gatherings of friends and family leading to COVID-19 infection. If you are getting together with anyone who doesn’t live with you, please: wear your mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, and use hand sanitizer. In addition, our partners in local health departments will be monitoring restaurants and other public spaces to be sure our Re-Opening rules are adhered to.”
