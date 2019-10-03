(WFSB) -- Health officials said a person in Connecticut has died due to injuries linked to vaping.
On Thursday, the state’s Dept. of Public Health said the patient who died was between the ages of 30 and 39 years old and died last week.
It's the first death in the state linked to vaping.
“Sadly, one of our residents with vaping-related lung injury has died,” said DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell. “Our prayers go out to the family. We are working with the CDC along with health departments across the country to find out what the specific causes of these injuries are to educate the public by providing the information needed to mitigate the risk of illness and death.”
There are now 25 cases of lung injuries linked to vaping in the state that have been reported so far.
Among those cases, 11 are in Fairfield County and 8 are in New Haven County. Two are in New London County, and one each in Litchfield, Tolland, and Windham counties.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1080 cases of vaping-related lung injury had been reported from 48 states and 1 U.S. territory. The CDC also reports 18 deaths had been confirmed in 15 states.
“I am asking Connecticut residents to not use e-cigarette or vaping products,” said DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell. “If you choose to continue vaping, you should not buy vaping products off the street or from another person, including a friend, or modify or add any other unregulated substances to these products.”
“As a growing wave of vaping-related illnesses is becoming more prevalent across the country, I was saddened to learn today that tragedy has struck here at home,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “I cannot stress enough that people should just avoid these products completely, and most especially avoid products that were purchased off the street or have been modified in any way. Very little is known in the medical community at this time about the long-term effects of vaping. Working with public health experts – and in collaboration with our neighboring states – we are in the process of developing a comprehensive, effective response to what is becoming a growing public health crisis. But I cannot stress enough – the best thing for people to do is just avoid e-cigarettes and vaping products altogether.”
