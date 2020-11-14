HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Three state leaders are beginning to self-quarantine after a member of Governor Ned Lamont's senior staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Chief of Staff Paul Mounds said this is the first known case of the coronavirus within the officer of the governor.
The member of staff who tested positive, along with the governor and multiple members of the governor’s senior staff, including Chief of Staff Paul Mound and Chief Operating Office Josh Geballe, is now self-quarantining.
Max Reiss, the Director of Communication for Lamont, identified himself as the person who tested positive.
He released a statement that said in part, "I don't know how, or where I contracted COVID-19, but I did. I shared with several of you that my family was self-quarantining due to an exposure my children had at school. I also informed some of you that everyone in my family tested negative. That includes two negative results for me in just the past 10 days."
Reiss said he and none of his family members are experiencing any symptoms.
I’m sharing with all of you the message I sent regarding my COVID positive test result to Connecticut journalists who have done an exceptional job covering this pandemic for the public. In the meantime, send any and all toddler activities ASAP. pic.twitter.com/FtQFsQv1wu— Max Reiss (@MaxReiss) November 14, 2020
“We are taking this case seriously and observing all protocols to keep the governor, his family, and all of our staff members and their families safe,” Mounds said. “While this is the first case within our administration, tens of thousands of Connecticut residents have experienced COVID-19, and thousands of others have lost their lives. Even in an administration with consistent testing of all individuals who interact with the governor on a regular basis and wear masks at all times, this is a reminder that no testing regimen is full-proof. As we continue to see positive cases, test positivity, and hospitalizations rise in Connecticut, this is a clear reminder that everyone must continue to take proper steps to mitigate the spread of the virus. We must continue to wear masks, socially distance, and avoid large gatherings.”
The administration’s senior staff and Lamont will continue to be tested twice weekly.
There are no known additional positive cases as this time.
Contact tracing is underway.
Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are also self isolating after learning of the positive COVID case.
Senator Blumenthal said he has not been in close contact with Reiss recently, while Senator Murphy stated in a tweet that he did attend an event with the governor on Friday, but was not in close contact with Reiss.
Both senators added that they are going to get tested for the coronavirus.
