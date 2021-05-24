HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut continues to make strides in the fight against the coronavirus.
The daily positivity rate is under one percent and more than 1.7 million residents are fully vaccinated.
Connecticut is in a good spot, one of the best states in the nation vaccination-wise, but officials are continuing to look forward. That’s because as experts have said all along, this doesn’t mean the coronavirus has disappeared.
In fact, for some in the vaccinated population, they have questions about their immediate futures.
The state is coming up on the six-month mark for those who were some of the first to be vaccinated and more people will hit that six month anniversary as the weeks go on.
However, there has been little clarity on booster shots.
“At least for some populations, that booster shot may be recommended, but we don’t have specifics yet and we don’t have a timeline, so we are prepared for the fact here may be a group or subgroup that might need a booster shot, so we shouldn’t be surprised by that, but we don’t know when or for whom exactly, yet,” said Dr. Dierdre Gifford, Acting Dept. of Public Health Commissioner.
The state has several plans to keep this momentum going.
Now that the vaccine is available for children 12 to 15-years-old, Governor Ned Lamont says the state saw a 22 percent jump in vaccinations over the last week.
Many of the vaccinations are taking place at mass clinics and they were kept open partly for this very age group.
As the rollout continues, it's only natural that the demand will subside. In fact, prior to last week's surge, the state went six straight weeks seeing a decline, so the clinics won't be available all summer long.
The state has said the mobile vans will continue to roam, people will go door to door, but there are other options too.
"Pharmacies are a huge part of the program, they are plentiful and numerous. Walk-in appointments are available there. We're also working more and more with our healthcare systems to start moving towards having more vaccines available in private physician's offices," Gifford said.
While it will soon be as simple as going through your doctor, we're not there yet. The state is still working on those logisitics.
