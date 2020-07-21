WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - State officials are encouraging the use of absentee ballots during the upcoming elections.
Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, along with state and local officials, planned a Tuesday afternoon news conference in Windsor.
They plan to encourage the state legislature to pass a law that gives voters the ability to use absentee ballots as a means of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ballots would be for the August primary and the November general election.
The news conference is set for 2:30 p.m. outside of the Town Hall in Windsor.
