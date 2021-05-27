ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) - Summer camps will be up and running this season, but that doesn't mean they weren't impacted by COVID-19.

Gov. Ned Lamont and the state's health leaders scheduled a news conference to talk about the opening of camps across the state and the impact the pandemic has had on their operations.

The news conference is set for 11:30 a.m. at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford.

Lamont will also be joined by Connecticut Children and Families Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes.

In addition to dealing with the pandemic, the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp was the scene of a devastating fire back on Feb. 12. Several buildings were destroyed.

The camp was founded by legendary actor Paul Newman, and even after his death, it helps 20,000 children and families annually.

The origin of the fire was never determined.