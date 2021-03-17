MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State officials said that there are health benefits to a new Transportation Climate Initiative Program.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the MacDonough Elementary School in Middletown to highlight them.
Stream it live here or below:
The state's first electric school bus launched last month in Middletown.
RELATED: Electronic school bus arrives in Middletown
Lamont said he'll be joined by commissioner Katie Dykes of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, acting commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford of the state Department of Public Health, and other state and local officials.
The Transportation Climate Initiative Program, which was introduced back in December, is an effort to reduce greenhouse gases from transportation and speed up investments in equitable, cleaner and more resilient modes of transportation.
Lamont, governors Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, and Mayor Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia, signed a memorandum of understanding in which they agreed to implement the program in their jurisdictions.
More about the initiative can be red on DEEP's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.