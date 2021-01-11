HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As the coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out in CT, Governor Ned Lamont is warning residents of potential scams related to the vaccines.
Lamont released a list of warning signs to be on the lookout for when receiving your vaccine.
Residents are reminded:
No one from a legitimate vaccine distribution site will ever ask for your Social Security number or bank information in order to receive a vaccine
Internet scammers may pose as legitimate businesses or organizations related to the distribution of the vaccine in an effort to steal personal or financial information
There are a limited number of federally approved vaccines and treatments
Anyone who becomes aware of a vaccine-related scam or believes they may be a victim of a scam, they are advised to file a complaint with state and local authorities.
Suspected fraud or business-related scams can be reported to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection here or send an email to dcp.complaints@ct.gov.
Suspicious activities related to vaccine distribution practices can be reported to local law enforcement or local public health officials.
“This is a crucial time for Connecticut’s response efforts and I am happy that we are among the states leading the nation in our vaccination efforts,” Lamont said. “But I know where there is success, scams can follow, and we can’t let bad actors interfere with our efforts to ensure our residents are healthy, and we bounce back from this pandemic strong. I encourage anyone who see suspicious behavior or signs of a scam to report it.”
For the latest information on where, when and how to receive the vaccine, click here.
