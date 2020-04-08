HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state is answering the call of many parents who have to work but can't find childcare.
The Office of Early Childhood added childcare at 29 hospitals.
State officials have been encouraging families to keep their children home as much as they can, at least with a trusted neighbor or friend.
However, that hasn't been possible for a number of parents who are essential workers.
There are challenges in keeping childcare centers open, but the state is working to reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure for workers and children.
That's why the state added childcare at the hospitals.
Nearly 200 children are enrolled.
Three more centers open next week, when a surge in COVID-19 cases is expected.
Centers have to follow Gov. Ned Lamont's executive order. Children must have their temperature screened on the way in and they must stay in small groups.
Commissioner of the Officer of Early Childhood Beth Bye said the facilities are critical to the state's economic recovery.
"We’re also really concerned about early childcare businesses," Bye said. "Many of them have had to close. The ones that are open are operating on low enrollment on average, and we want to make sure we have a supply of childcare when this is all over. They are some of most fragile businesses in our state."
The federal government is giving private and public programs that remain open some extra money through the Connecticut Cares for Childcare program.
Funds range from $850 to $1,200 a month to help support the cost of staying open with low enrollment. They're available from April 6 through May 31.
“This funding will provide some extra support to programs that are able to serve our essential workers during this unprecedented public health emergency," Bye said. "It is designed to help them operate at this time and support our courageous early childhood workforce. The commitment supports a very fragile child care industry. This will help them so that as families return to work, there will be child care available to support the state’s workforce."
Lamont did not direct any childcare centers to close, but many chose to do so on their own because of low enrollment at the direction of local health departments.
There is still space at some centers. Parents can dial 211 for help finding them.
More info can also be found on this website.
